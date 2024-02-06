Seis Express offers Mexican on the go

Seis Express, a new quick service restaurant from the owners of Seis Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Cape Girardeau, has opened at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 1.

The Mexican restaurant opened March 8.

"The menu is mostly the same but we've got a few different dishes in here," part-owner Mario Mendoza said.

Fried tacos, birria tacos, torta sandwiches and grilled burritos are among the menu items exclusive to Seis Express. These are generally quicker to make and easier to eat on the go.

"For people like at the doctor's office, they don't have the time, so they can come here and eat it fast," Mendoza added.