Seis Express offers Mexican on the go

Seis Express, a new quick service restaurant from the owners of Seis Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Cape Girardeau, has opened at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 1.
The Mexican restaurant opened March 8.
"The menu is mostly the same but we've got a few different dishes in here," part-owner Mario Mendoza said.
Fried tacos, birria tacos, torta sandwiches and grilled burritos are among the menu items exclusive to Seis Express. These are generally quicker to make and easier to eat on the go.
"For people like at the doctor's office, they don't have the time, so they can come here and eat it fast," Mendoza added.
Customers can order online, call ahead, or walk into the restaurant to order.
Unlike Seis Amigos, it features a drive thru. The restaurant seats 26 people and Mendoza is planning to add patio seating to accommodate 20 more.
While Seis Amigos opened eight years ago, Mendoza said Seis Express had been in the works for around two years to serve more customers around the southwest side of Cape Girardeau.
The restaurant is open the same hours as Seis Amigos: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Mendoza said he's offering a discount on every item at Seis Express for the entire month of April to celebrate his birthday April 21.
