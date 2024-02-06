SE MO Redi is ready to tackle regional economic development

This article draws directly from remarks made and presentation slides shown to the Dec. 19 study session of Jackson Board of Aldermen.

Presenter: James Stapleton, co-founder of Cape Girardeau’s Codefi and the new chairman of the SE MO Redi (Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development; formerly Cape Area Magnet) Board of Directors.

Stapleton told the Southeast Missourian that SE MO Redi’s Board will begin the search this month for a full-time director of the organization.

Catalysts for change: need for robust employment gains; widespread regional population declines; average wages; majority of new jobs from regional service industries; attracting/retaining young professionals; need for investment in economic development.

Qualitative outcomes: identified as residents unaware of empirical regional deficiencies; lack of a local or region-shared economic vision; lack of strong allies in business, industry, education or state and local government; Board of Directors relied completely on executive staff; widespread lack of understanding of the organization’s plans, activities, or outcomes.

Goals