SE MO Redi is ready to tackle regional economic development

This article draws directly from remarks made and presentation slides shown to the Dec. 19 study session of Jackson Board of Aldermen.
Presenter: James Stapleton, co-founder of Cape Girardeau’s Codefi and the new chairman of the SE MO Redi (Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development; formerly Cape Area Magnet) Board of Directors.
Stapleton told the Southeast Missourian that SE MO Redi’s Board will begin the search this month for a full-time director of the organization.
Catalysts for change: need for robust employment gains; widespread regional population declines; average wages; majority of new jobs from regional service industries; attracting/retaining young professionals; need for investment in economic development.
Qualitative outcomes: identified as residents unaware of empirical regional deficiencies; lack of a local or region-shared economic vision; lack of strong allies in business, industry, education or state and local government; Board of Directors relied completely on executive staff; widespread lack of understanding of the organization’s plans, activities, or outcomes.
“We’ve published the outcomes of a competitive analysis from Ernst & Young (to) measure how we were doing as a region against some peer regions around this part of the country. Frankly, there was more alarming or concerning news than there was good news: things like the sluggish employment gains we’ve been experiencing for awhile; widespread regional population decline — maybe not locally, but as a region; and certainly lacking average wages,” Stapleton said. “What we really needed to do was start over; that we really needed to step back and take a look at what we needed to do to redevelop the organization to better prepare it to have success moving forward. I think this is a challenge for everyone. I think everyone’s basic nature is to keep doing what we’ve been doing. That’s a lot more comfortable than going through change that is sometimes hard and less comfortable. But as a board and organization we committed ourselves to doing that.”
For more information on the Ernst & Young study Stapleton referenced, note a Southeast Missourian story published Dec. 13, 2021, and accessible at www.semissourian.com/story/2922702.html.
