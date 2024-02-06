Citing labor shortages, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets Inc. is adjusting its store operating hours effective this week at most of its locations throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin -- including the Schnucks at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
New store hours are 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week. The stores had previously closed at 10 p.m.
Also beginning this week, all deli, meat and seafood department service counters at Schnucks locations will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.
The new store hours are "in response to the challenging labor market as well as evolving customer shopping patterns," according to a company statement last week.
Schnuck Markets will host a companywide career fair from 1 until 5 p.m. Thursday at all of the company's 111 stores, including the Cape Girardeau location. More information about open positions and company benefits may be found at www.schnucks.com/careers.
Schnucks also announced last week a one-time bonus of up to $600 for eligible employees payable in January. The bonus payments are intended "to show appreciation to teammates for their continued service to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said.
Referred to as a "performance and retention bonus," the payments will be based on hours worked and will be the fourth employee bonus Schnucks has issued since the spring of 2020.
