All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessOctober 4, 2021

Schnucks shortens store hours to help address labor shortage, schedules career fair

Citing labor shortages, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets Inc. is adjusting its store operating hours effective this week at most of its locations throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin -- including the Schnucks at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Citing labor shortages, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets Inc. is adjusting its store operating hours effective this week at most of its locations throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin -- including the Schnucks at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

New store hours are 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week. The stores had previously closed at 10 p.m.

Also beginning this week, all deli, meat and seafood department service counters at Schnucks locations will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

The new store hours are "in response to the challenging labor market as well as evolving customer shopping patterns," according to a company statement last week.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Schnuck Markets will host a companywide career fair from 1 until 5 p.m. Thursday at all of the company's 111 stores, including the Cape Girardeau location. More information about open positions and company benefits may be found at www.schnucks.com/careers.

Schnucks also announced last week a one-time bonus of up to $600 for eligible employees payable in January. The bonus payments are intended "to show appreciation to teammates for their continued service to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said.

Referred to as a "performance and retention bonus," the payments will be based on hours worked and will be the fourth employee bonus Schnucks has issued since the spring of 2020.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 9
Stock market today: Nvidia drags Wall Street from its record...
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy