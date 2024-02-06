Citing labor shortages, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets Inc. is adjusting its store operating hours effective this week at most of its locations throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin -- including the Schnucks at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

New store hours are 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week. The stores had previously closed at 10 p.m.

Also beginning this week, all deli, meat and seafood department service counters at Schnucks locations will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

The new store hours are "in response to the challenging labor market as well as evolving customer shopping patterns," according to a company statement last week.