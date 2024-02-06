All sections
BusinessAugust 9, 2021

Saint Francis Foundation, Auxiliary award scholarships

Saint Francis Foundation and Saint Francis Auxiliary awarded 22 scholarships this month, each worth $2,000, to area students working toward degrees or certifications in health care professions or related fields. This year's scholarship recipients and the scholarships they received were:...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Saint Francis Foundation and Saint Francis Auxiliary awarded 22 scholarships this month, each worth $2,000, to area students working toward degrees or certifications in health care professions or related fields.

This year's scholarship recipients and the scholarships they received were:

  • James "Jamie" Barnes — Saint Francis Auxiliary Scholarship
  • Andrew Behrmann — Carrie Suedekum Memorial Scholarship
  • Kailey Bell — Ken Hayden Memorial Nursing Scholarship
  • Elise Bruenderman — Susan F. Hinkebein Memorial Scholarship
  • Madeleine Baker — Christen Joyel Aufdenberg Memorial Scholarship
  • Hanna Courtois — Raymond A. and Lillian K. Ritter Scholarship
  • Katelyn Fehr — Edythe M. Davis Scholarship
  • Josh Greaser — Saint Francis Auxiliary Physician Honor Scholarship
  • Sydney Griffin — Joseph and Harriette Hunter McCrate Scholarship
  • Madelyn Johnson — Clara D. Newnam Memorial Scholarship
  • Sydney Kern — Lucy Ellen Towse Memorial Scholarship
  • Nolan Knupp — Mamie Hall Memorial Scholarship
  • Tatus McCollough — Mark F. Scully Nursing Scholarship
  • Stacy Meyer — Evelyn and S. David Nunley Scholarship
  • Chloe Pipkin — Raymond A. and Lillian K. Ritter Scholarship
  • Karolina Pogorzelski — Bess Estes Healthcare Scholarship
  • Kaylee Scherer — Sisters of Saint Francis Nursing Scholarship
  • Keandra Speakman — Bernadean Campbell Memorial Scholarship
  • Madison Strickland — Hutteger-Scherer Memorial Scholarship
  • Kaya Thatch — Earl Jr. and Lori Wills Memorial Scholarship
  • Wil Walker — Saint Francis Auxiliary 125th Anniversary Scholarship
  • Jack Warren — Lee George and Katherine Jane Cochran Memorial Scholarship
The Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program began in 1980 through contributions from Saint Francis Foundation, Saint Francis Auxiliary and other donors. Since its inception, the program has provided more than $744,000 in educational scholarships to college students to encourage their pursuit in health care careers.

Scholarship recipients must have completed at least one year in an accredited health care program and be currently enrolled, maintain a minimum 3.0 grade-point average, and complete application and essay requirements. They must also live in the Saint Francis service area as defined in the scholarship applications.

More information is available online at www.foundation.sfmc.net.

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

