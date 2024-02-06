Saint Francis Foundation, Auxiliary award scholarships

The Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program began in 1980 through contributions from Saint Francis Foundation, Saint Francis Auxiliary and other donors. Since its inception, the program has provided more than $744,000 in educational scholarships to college students to encourage their pursuit in health care careers.

Scholarship recipients must have completed at least one year in an accredited health care program and be currently enrolled, maintain a minimum 3.0 grade-point average, and complete application and essay requirements. They must also live in the Saint Francis service area as defined in the scholarship applications.

More information is available online at www.foundation.sfmc.net.

