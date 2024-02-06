River Radio announces new staff roles

In addition to her responsibilities as program director, Cook will also be an on-air personality on KGKS and KEZS (K-103), according to River Radio operations manager Mike Renick.

Renick also announced Darren Burgfeld, who can be heard weekday mornings as "Iceburg in the Morning" on KCGQ (Real Rock 99.3) and middays on KGKS, has been promoted to be River Radio's digital manager.

