BusinessMay 24, 2021

River Radio announces new staff roles

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Rachel Cook
Rachel Cook

Rachel Cook has been named program director for a pair of Cape Girardeau radio stations -- KGKS (93.9 The River) and KGIR (SEMO ESPN). Both stations are part of the River Radio family of AM and FM radio stations.

Darren Burgfeld
Darren Burgfeld

Cook had previously been the promotions director at River Radio, but most recently spent five years at WIL in St. Louis before returning to Cape Girardeau.

In addition to her responsibilities as program director, Cook will also be an on-air personality on KGKS and KEZS (K-103), according to River Radio operations manager Mike Renick.

Renick also announced Darren Burgfeld, who can be heard weekday mornings as "Iceburg in the Morning" on KCGQ (Real Rock 99.3) and middays on KGKS, has been promoted to be River Radio's digital manager.

