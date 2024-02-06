Ritter Real Estate has purchased an office building at 2905 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson and plans to open a satellite real estate office there by early November. Purchase of the three-suite building was finalized Thursday.

Jared Ritter, the real estate firm's owner/broker, told the Southeast Missourian his firm was originally going to list the building on behalf of owners Derek and Nicole Dirnberger.

"But it was too good to pass up, so I bought it," he said.

Nicole Dirnberger is a State Farm Insurance agent whose office is in the building. She has moved her agency to a different suite in the building while Ritter Real Estate's satellite office will occupy the insurance agency's former suite.