October 4, 2021

Ritter Real Estate buys Dirnberger Insurance building, which both firms will occupy

Ritter Real Estate has purchased an office building at 2905 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson and plans to open a satellite real estate office there by early November. Purchase of the three-suite building was finalized Thursday. Jared Ritter, the real estate firm's owner/broker, told the Southeast Missourian his firm was originally going to list the building on behalf of owners Derek and Nicole Dirnberger...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Ritter Real Estate has purchased an office building at 2905 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson and plans to open a satellite real estate office there by early November. Purchase of the three-suite building was finalized Thursday.

Jared Ritter, the real estate firm's owner/broker, told the Southeast Missourian his firm was originally going to list the building on behalf of owners Derek and Nicole Dirnberger.

"But it was too good to pass up, so I bought it," he said.

Nicole Dirnberger is a State Farm Insurance agent whose office is in the building. She has moved her agency to a different suite in the building while Ritter Real Estate's satellite office will occupy the insurance agency's former suite.

"Jared and I are excited about becoming neighbors," she said. "We're both looking forward to helping people on both ends of the spectrum -- finding their dream home and making sure they have the insurance they need to protect their investment."

In addition to the real estate and insurance agencies, the building will also be occupied by mortgage lenders Paige Ringkamp and Scott Wensler with USA Mortgage, Ritter said.

In July, Ritter Real Estate announced purchase of a three-story property at 4012 E. Jackson Blvd., a portion of which it planned to convert into its Jackson office.

"I guess you could say I called an audible," Ritter said Friday in announcing the new office location. He said he is looking for a commercial tenant to occupy the first and second floors of the building in the 4000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

