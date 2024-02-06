CAIRO, Ill. — It is a massive understatement to suggest Cairo and Cape Girardeau are two river cities that in living memory have been trending in opposite directions.

To wit: A century ago, Cairo had a population 48% larger than Cape Girardeau, 15,203 residents compared to 10,252, according to 1920 U.S. Census Bureau figures.

The script has flipped for the two cities as corruption, economic upheaval and racial tension have plagued Cairo in the past 100 years.

Census Bureau figures show Cairo, at the southern tip of the Land of Lincoln and situated at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, had just 1,733 residents as measured in the 2020 Census as compared to 39,540 for Cape Girardeau.

Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson told a crowd at Cairo Junior/Senior High School in August 2017 the city could be saved "through creative approaches, rare procedures and by the grace of God," according to Chicago's Daily Herald online newspaper.

Carson's appearance in Cairo, considered one of America's fastest depopulating communities, came on the heels of Department of Housing and Urban Development's decision to close the crumbling Elmwood and McBride public housing projects — displacing more than 400 people.

Rise Community Market in Cairo, Illinois, is expected to open before summer in this hard-hit river city, which has lost 89% of its 1920 population. Cairo fits the federal government's definition of a food desert -- having had no grocery store since December 2015. Jeff Long

New attempt at revival

Cairo has not had a grocery store within municipal limits in more than seven years, making the city what U.S. Department of Agriculture officials call a "food desert", defined by USDA as "low-income census tracts more than one mile from a supermarket in an urban area and more than 10 miles from a supermarket in rural areas."

Robert Edwards, a grocery veteran who has been employed by the former Indianapolis-based Marsh Foods chain and later by Kroger Supermarkets, was recently named general manager of Cairo's new Rise Community Market, 3010 Sycamore St. He relocated to Cairo in May.

"I had decided to get out of retail for awhile and was working a job in a power plant, but had to stop that because my knee went bad," Edwards said. "My wife and I, with our kids grown, decided we wanted to move somewhere new in the country and stumbled upon an inexpensive house we fell in love with — and it happened to be in Cairo."

Edwards said Rise Community Market was gearing up to open at about the same time he was concluding physical therapy.

"It was perfect timing," he said, adding he has been with the store less than two months. Edwards' mother also moved to Cairo to join her son and daughter-in-law.

Freddie Brown, left, and John Dowdy work to prepare the yet-to-open Rise Community Market for a public preview scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, in Cairo, Illinois. The site of the grocery is a former Subway shop. Jeff Long

Challenges

"The closest grocery store (to Cairo) is about 30 miles away in Sikeston, Missouri, and that's a big deterrent to moving here, even though housing is so cheap," Edwards said, conceding the community does have one discount store nearby to the high school. "There is a Dollar General, which has some basics, but it's all processed foods, nothing fresh, and with limited offerings."