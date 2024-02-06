Rick Fahr named Southeast Missourian managing editor

Veteran newspaper editor and former publisher Rick Fahr has been named managing editor of the Southeast Missourian, which he joined in 2018 as a copy editor.

Fahr has managed newsrooms in several Arkansas communities including Russellville, Jonesboro, El Dorado and Conway. For more than a decade, he served as a political and business analyst for Arkansas Education Television Network’s “Arkansas Week.” He is a former Stephens Media Group syndicated columnist and served as president of the Arkansas Associated Press Managing Editors group.

Fahr is in his second stint with Rust Communications, which owns the Southeast Missourian, having served as managing editor of the company’s operations in Carroll County, Arkansas, in 1999 and 2000.

“Rick has been a successful editor at several papers and, as a former publisher, knows the important role that they play in a community,” said Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications. “He also knows the Cape Girardeau area, as he’s been a standout leader on the Southeast Missourian copy desk the past couple years. As we continue to assess future personnel needs in the newsroom, we have confidence in Rick managing newsroom operations as the new managing editor.”