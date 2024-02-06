Local municipalities will play host to numerous ribbon cuttings celebrating new business endeavors this week.
The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will commemorate the return of flights to Chicago with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Oct. 1. That same day, FitBridge Health & Wellness will mark their one-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. at 2360 N. High St. in Jackson.
Don’s Ice beverage distributor will celebrate their grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 351 N. Perryville Blvd. in Perryville.
Sunbelt Rentals, an equipment rental agency, is hosting an open house at noon Friday, Oct. 4, at their 861 S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau location.
FosterAdopt Connect is celebrating the recent opening of their Sammy’s Window clothing closet and food pantry with a noon ribbon cutting Monday, Oct. 7, at 118 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.