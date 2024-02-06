Local municipalities will play host to numerous ribbon cuttings celebrating new business endeavors this week.

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will commemorate the return of flights to Chicago with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Oct. 1. That same day, FitBridge Health & Wellness will mark their one-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. at 2360 N. High St. in Jackson.

Don’s Ice beverage distributor will celebrate their grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 351 N. Perryville Blvd. in Perryville.