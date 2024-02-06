All sections
BusinessOctober 28, 2024

Restaurant, salon among new businesses coming to Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau welcomes a wave of new businesses, including a Japanese restaurant, smoothie trailer, hair salon, and more, as new business licenses are submitted for the city.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
story image illustation

A plethora of new business licenses submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department show the diverse array of new companies planned to open in the city. These include a Japanese restaurant, smoothie trailer, hair salon and more.

Kenji Nonaka of O’Fallon plans to open Donburi Sen, a restaurant with dine-in and carryout service, at 820 N. Sprigg St., Suite 5. This was the previous site of Café N’ Me, owned by Schnatz Wongtawatnugool.

In other food-related news, Christina Roosman of Cape Girardeau will operate Press Java & Juice in the city. This is a food trailer offering espresso, fresh-pressed juices, baked goods and smoothies.

Madelyn Hussman of Cape Girardeau is opening Homestead Handles LLC, doing business as MNTN Meadow, at 529 Broadway. This location will be used as a showroom for handmade silver accessories such as jewelry, bolos and hair forks.

Calvin Garner of Cape Girardeau will open Salon 331 at 1461 N. Kingshighway. He’ll offer a full-service salon, including hair services, esthetician services, manicures and pedicures.

Jacki and Gary Wood of Hazelwood are opening FastTrac Rentals, selling and renting construction equipment from 2097 Corporate Circle. They own another FastTrac location in St. Louis.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

