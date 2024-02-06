Restaurant, salon among new businesses coming to Cape Girardeau

A plethora of new business licenses submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department show the diverse array of new companies planned to open in the city. These include a Japanese restaurant, smoothie trailer, hair salon and more.

Kenji Nonaka of O’Fallon plans to open Donburi Sen, a restaurant with dine-in and carryout service, at 820 N. Sprigg St., Suite 5. This was the previous site of Café N’ Me, owned by Schnatz Wongtawatnugool.

In other food-related news, Christina Roosman of Cape Girardeau will operate Press Java & Juice in the city. This is a food trailer offering espresso, fresh-pressed juices, baked goods and smoothies.