Pursuing perfect beer — a microbrewery in downtown Cape

Many Good Things Brewing LLC, 121 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, owes its existence to a memorable trip to northern New England.
"Our owners, Ray Perez and Andrew Stewart, went to Vermont to do some mountain biking," said Haley Yancey, Many Good Thing's general manager. "They visited some local bars and found a beer they really loved — and described it as the perfect beer. They came home to Southeast Missouri and couldn't find it anywhere, so they bought a home brew kit and tried to replicate it in their garages."
Yancey said Perez and Stewart experienced much trial and error early on and "made some bad batches," but were not discouraged.
In time, the owners found a location in the 900 block of Perry Avenue, "their first brew spot," said Yancey, who reported the pair got better and better as brewmasters.
"They invited family and friends to try their beer, solicited feedback, and ended up with a parking area full of people — and seven years later, here we are."
Stewart and Perez call their perfect beer the Juicy Juan, described on MGT's menu as a "hazy and balanced juicy, hoppy IPA," the acronym a reference to "India Pale Ale."
Yancey said there are 12 beer options on tap with some of the others colorfully named Sexy Blonde Ale, Deranged and Frog Bones.
The beer is available on site in 5-ounce, 10-ounce and 16-ounce pours, and may also be purchased for consumption elsewhere.
"Everything we sell, we make right here — and we can the beer as well, which is unique. We don't do bottles. People can buy a four-pack and go," she said.
Many Good Things also has a small dining area and seating at the bar — although they solely deal in beer, not food.
"There are QR codes available on the tables, patrons can scan them, and food will be brought over to us from Bon Bons Bakery and Cafe next door and nearby Port Cape restaurant and customers will pay them directly," Yancey said. "We don't make food but can make it available through our partnerships, which is awesome, but we're concentrating on making great beer."
Yancey said she thinks MGT will do well — and not just because of the taste of its beer.
"A lot of good memories and friendships were formed at our first brew spot on Perry. One of the reasons this business will succeed is Andrew and Ray have already created a sense of community."
