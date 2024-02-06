Pursuing perfect beer — a microbrewery in downtown Cape

Many Good Things Brewing LLC, 121 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, owes its existence to a memorable trip to northern New England.

"Our owners, Ray Perez and Andrew Stewart, went to Vermont to do some mountain biking," said Haley Yancey, Many Good Thing's general manager. "They visited some local bars and found a beer they really loved — and described it as the perfect beer. They came home to Southeast Missouri and couldn't find it anywhere, so they bought a home brew kit and tried to replicate it in their garages."

Yancey said Perez and Stewart experienced much trial and error early on and "made some bad batches," but were not discouraged.

In time, the owners found a location in the 900 block of Perry Avenue, "their first brew spot," said Yancey, who reported the pair got better and better as brewmasters.

"They invited family and friends to try their beer, solicited feedback, and ended up with a parking area full of people — and seven years later, here we are."

Juicy Juan is the signature beer sold at Many Good Things Brewing, 121 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Jeff Long

'Perfect' beer

Stewart and Perez call their perfect beer the Juicy Juan, described on MGT's menu as a "hazy and balanced juicy, hoppy IPA," the acronym a reference to "India Pale Ale."