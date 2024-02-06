Prices at the pump leveling off locally

GasBuddy.com, in a spot check Saturday afternoon of gas prices at the pump, showed gasoline in the City of Cape Girardeau with these prices: $3.74, $3.78, $3.85, $3.89 and $3.99.

Jackson: $3.65, $3.76, $3.79, $3.83 and $3.89 were noted.

Scott City: $3.89.

Perryville: $3.79 and $3.89.

As of Saturday, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $4.26, down a few pennies from a week earlier.

According to a recent American Automobile Association (AAA) survey, 59% of Americans polled said they plan to change their driving habits once gasoline crosses $4 per gallon.