Power in partnership — SEMO and Century Casino team up

Conversations

"There are collaborative kitchen concepts we were thinking through. For example, one idea was repurposing what we have into an inexpensive entry point for an entrepreneur looking to start a culinary business.

"I was having conversations with people in the community who I thought they could help the idea develop. One of those people was former Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox, who understood what we were looking for, and he offered to put me in touch with others who could advance the idea. I got a call one day from Mayor Fox who said I needed to go see Dr. Vargas. At the time, SEMO had two culinary-focused programs in nutrition and hospitality management. They were using basement space in an old dormitory and they needed another option," Randolph said.

"(SEMO) knew it needed something, but the investment required didn't make a lot of sense for them. We had a commercial kitchen space we were trying to find a use for and Southeast needed a commercial kitchen for instruction. We talked it through and the city was the facilitator in putting us together."

Adjustments

Randolph said the casino sought and received Missouri Gaming Commission approval to use the space for hands-on teaching.

"We had to do some security-type things to keep students from wandering onto the casino floor if they're not supposed to be there," Randolph said, adding he did make a presentation before SEMO"s Board of Governors.

One adjustment was creating a dedicated entrance into the teaching area of the former buffet for SEMO undergraduates.

Potential

"Going forward, I see this space as the anchor for SEMO's culinary instructional classes, and then taking the next step, whatever that might be," Randolph said, noting the seeming explosion of young people needing instruction in opening and successfully operating mobile food trucks and trailers.

Kudos

Randolph gives credit to Century Casino for being open to the idea of a partnership with a mid-major university.

"The layers we would have had to go with another casino company would have been cumbersome and time-consuming, and SEMO needed a solution pretty quickly," he said. "We've created an instructional space here that makes sense for the university. It makes sense for us, in that part of our space is being utilized. I like to see the bigger picture of how this partnership could evolve. I'm visioning a collaborative, creative culinary space with perhaps arts and retail, too. We desire a public facing collaboration between the casino, SEMO and the people of the area."

