Popular Jackson deli reopens with community support

Even as a child, Russell Amelunke had a knack for cooking, a knack which has led him to today’s reopening of the Jackson Deli, 437 W. Main in Jackson.

“I was always in the kitchen helping mom and grandma,” he said.

By the time he was in high school, Amelunke’s interest in cooking and food preparation took him to the culinary program at the Career & Technology Center in Cape Girardeau, followed by Sullivan University in Louisville, Kentucky, where he studied professional catering.

In 2007, when he returned from Louisville, Amelunke took a job at Estes Deli, which was owned at the time by Alan Estes. The deli, located in a former Pizza Hut building, had a reputation as a favorite breakfast and lunch spot in Jackson.

Working at the deli, Amelunke continued to learn about the restaurant business, from food preparation and customer service to payroll and supplies.

“I worked side by side with Alan until he passed away in 2016,” Amelunke said. “He was a big mentor to me, and it was a shock to everybody when he died.”

Over the next couple of years, the deli changed names and ownership several times. Most recently it was the home of the Sassy Sisters restaurant, which closed late last year.