Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween

A downtown Cape Girardeau bar will close at the end of the month. Ron Taylor, proprietor of Poppa Mojo’s Frozen Daiquiris and Pizzeria, announced his restaurant at 130 N. Main St. would shut down after Halloween.

“I appreciate the city. I appreciate all my people who have been here and supported me all these years,” Taylor said.

Taylor bought the building in 2012, running a burger joint, Main Street Station, there with his wife, Barbara. They also operated an Airbnb upstairs.

Barbara Taylor was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2013 and, to spend more time together, the couple visited New Orleans regularly, where Barbara would dine on the city’s cuisine while her husband played music.

“She was like, ‘We should open up one of these New Orleans places in Cape Girardeau.’ And I was like, ‘We should, shouldn’t we?’” Taylor said.

That conversation sparked the idea of what would become Poppa Mojo’s. With the burger business winding down, Taylor and a team of volunteers took three months after the coronavirus pandemic to convert Main Street Station into a new pizza-focused establishment, a touch of New Orleans in Cape Girardeau.

“We weren’t here to be a bar. We weren’t here to get people drunk. We were here to provide a good time for everybody: good food, good drinks, good music,” Taylor said.

After his wife died in January 2019, he sold the building to new landlords, and his lease ends Thursday, Oct. 31, this year. He will use his new free time to take care of his elderly mother and stepfather, as well as to reconnect with some old hobbies, such as making music and surfing. Taylor said he’s made sure his employees all have jobs lined up as well.

To close out its history, Poppa Mojo’s will host karaoke every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with live music Friday and Saturday; it is closed Sunday and Monday.

