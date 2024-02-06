Pilot House to open at Cape Regional Airport

Pilot House Restaurant, which has operated for more than six decades at 3532 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau, will be expanding to a second location at city-owned Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County on a five-year premises and equipment lease agreement.
The eatery will fill the vacancy created when Sandy's Place Cafe, which had been the restaurant tenant for 12 years, relocated to 4590 Nash Road in February near Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.
According to an executive summary for Cape Girardeau City Council prepared by airport manager Katrina D. Amos, situating an additional venue at the airport will allow Pilot House "to expand (its) customer base to those flying into Cape Girardeau, both general aviation and commercial passengers, while affording (Pilot House) the space needed to fill catering orders."
Amos said Pilot House's current location, "while very successful, is limited in terms of building size and parking, with neighboring Cape LaCroix Creek making it almost impossible to expand."
Amos said a survey point in the Terminal Area Master Plan study showed 87% of respondents said a restaurant was "an important component to their overall experience."
Pilot House will operate only on a catering basis for the first couple of months at the airport with an eye toward opening its doors to the public in January, probably on a six-day-a-week basis, Amos told the Airport Aviation Board on Oct. 12.
"The restaurant has proven to be a huge draw for the general public coming to the airport and essential to the overall passenger experience," Amos stated in her summary.
