Pilot House to open at Cape Regional Airport

Pilot House Restaurant, which has operated for more than six decades at 3532 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau, will be expanding to a second location at city-owned Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County on a five-year premises and equipment lease agreement.

The eatery will fill the vacancy created when Sandy's Place Cafe, which had been the restaurant tenant for 12 years, relocated to 4590 Nash Road in February near Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.

According to an executive summary for Cape Girardeau City Council prepared by airport manager Katrina D. Amos, situating an additional venue at the airport will allow Pilot House "to expand (its) customer base to those flying into Cape Girardeau, both general aviation and commercial passengers, while affording (Pilot House) the space needed to fill catering orders."

Amos said Pilot House's current location, "while very successful, is limited in terms of building size and parking, with neighboring Cape LaCroix Creek making it almost impossible to expand."