All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessOctober 18, 2021

Pilot House to open at Cape Regional Airport

Pilot House Restaurant, which has operated for more than six decades at 3532 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau, will be expanding to a second location at city-owned Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County on a five-year premises and equipment lease agreement...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Pilot House will be the new restaurant at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Pilot House will be the new restaurant at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.Jeff Long

Pilot House Restaurant, which has operated for more than six decades at 3532 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau, will be expanding to a second location at city-owned Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County on a five-year premises and equipment lease agreement.

The eatery will fill the vacancy created when Sandy's Place Cafe, which had been the restaurant tenant for 12 years, relocated to 4590 Nash Road in February near Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.

According to an executive summary for Cape Girardeau City Council prepared by airport manager Katrina D. Amos, situating an additional venue at the airport will allow Pilot House "to expand (its) customer base to those flying into Cape Girardeau, both general aviation and commercial passengers, while affording (Pilot House) the space needed to fill catering orders."

Amos said Pilot House's current location, "while very successful, is limited in terms of building size and parking, with neighboring Cape LaCroix Creek making it almost impossible to expand."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Amos said a survey point in the Terminal Area Master Plan study showed 87% of respondents said a restaurant was "an important component to their overall experience."

Pilot House will operate only on a catering basis for the first couple of months at the airport with an eye toward opening its doors to the public in January, probably on a six-day-a-week basis, Amos told the Airport Aviation Board on Oct. 12.

"The restaurant has proven to be a huge draw for the general public coming to the airport and essential to the overall passenger experience," Amos stated in her summary.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 24
Wall Street rallies ahead of Christmas
BusinessDec. 23
Wall Street rises at the start of a holiday-shortened week
BusinessDec. 23
Professional development: Business leaders on impact of lead...
BusinessDec. 23
Endless Summer Tan plans for future under new ownership

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care
BusinessDec. 23
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
BusinessDec. 23
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
BusinessDec. 23
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy