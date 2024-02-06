Physician, dietitian have new roles at Saint Francis

Dr. Daniel Griffin and dietitian Ann Menz have accepted new roles with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Griffin has accepted a position as an intensivist (a physician who specializes in the care of critically ill patients) at the hospital, while Menz has been named manager of clinical nutrition services there.

Griffin earned his medical education at William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, in 2015. He completed his residency at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, Mississippi, and a fellowship at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine.

He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with a subspecialty in pulmonary disease.