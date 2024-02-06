All sections
BusinessMay 17, 2021

Phi Beta Lambda recognizes Shawnee College group

Southeast Missourian

The Phi Beta Lambda business fraternity at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, and two of its members were recently recognized at the Phi Beta Lambda State Leadership Conference.

The SCC chapter of the fraternity was recognized for raising the most amount of money in support of the March of Dimes and for having the third-largest Phi Beta Lambda membership among all Illinois chapters.

Two of the chapter's members, Kaitlyn May of Metropolis, Illinois, and Bethany Bell of Goreville, Illinois, were also recognized with several individual awards, including a first place award for May for business communications and a first place for Bell in the social media challenge category.

Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is the world's largest career student business organization, helping prepare more than 230,000 members annually for careers in business.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

