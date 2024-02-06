Phi Beta Lambda recognizes Shawnee College group

Two of the chapter's members, Kaitlyn May of Metropolis, Illinois, and Bethany Bell of Goreville, Illinois, were also recognized with several individual awards, including a first place award for May for business communications and a first place for Bell in the social media challenge category.

Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is the world's largest career student business organization, helping prepare more than 230,000 members annually for careers in business.

