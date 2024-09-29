Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog

Mercy Southeast has a fuzzy new staff member to show to the community, and they can meet her at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Mercy Integrated Medicine building at 650 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.

That’s when the public is invited to attend a Blessing of the Animals for pets and people of all faiths. It is held to coincide with the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, celebrated Oct. 4. It will also serve as an introduction to Mercy Southeast’s new therapy dog, a goldendoodle puppy named Millie.

“Millie will undergo 150 hours of training — 50 hours with a trainer present and 100 solo hours,” Madeline Burke, the patient experience director at Mercy Southeast and Millie’s primary handler, said in a news release. “During training, Millie will learn a variety of commands using sign language, a few tricks and an opportunity to learn certain alerts. Millie will practice in the hospital, The Lutheran Home of Cape Girardeau and public spaces such as grocery stores and restaurants.”