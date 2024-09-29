All sections
September 29, 2024
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Join Mercy Southeast on Oct. 5 for a special pet blessing event introducing their new therapy dog, Millie, a goldendoodle puppy.
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Millie
Millie

Mercy Southeast has a fuzzy new staff member to show to the community, and they can meet her at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Mercy Integrated Medicine building at 650 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.

That’s when the public is invited to attend a Blessing of the Animals for pets and people of all faiths. It is held to coincide with the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, celebrated Oct. 4. It will also serve as an introduction to Mercy Southeast’s new therapy dog, a goldendoodle puppy named Millie.

“Millie will undergo 150 hours of training — 50 hours with a trainer present and 100 solo hours,” Madeline Burke, the patient experience director at Mercy Southeast and Millie’s primary handler, said in a news release. “During training, Millie will learn a variety of commands using sign language, a few tricks and an opportunity to learn certain alerts. Millie will practice in the hospital, The Lutheran Home of Cape Girardeau and public spaces such as grocery stores and restaurants.”

Millie was adopted from HavaHeart Rescue in Springfield. She will begin working at Mercy Hospital Southeast, Mercy Hospital Stoddard and other Mercy clinics in March 2025.

The free blessing will last around 30 minutes. All pets who can be easily controlled by their owners are welcome to attend.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform by year-end.

