Perryville group plans 27th agriculture conferences

A series of conferences produced by a Perryville organization is set for the end of the month.
For 27 years, MidAmerica Farmer Grower & AgWiki.com has put together several agricultural conferences.
The concurrent conferences this year are the National Conservation Systems Cotton & Rice Conference, the Southern Soybean & Corn Conference, the Delta States Irrigation Conference and the Southern Precision Ag Conference.
They will be held Tuesday, Jan. 30, and Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
A group of universities have joined together to co-sponsor the event for the 27th straight year. These are the University of Missouri, the University of Arkansas, the University of Tennessee, Mississippi State University, Louisiana State University, Texas A&M University and Auburn University.
"The conference is a gathering of the most knowledgeable researchers (and) specialists in the mid and mid-south, and highly productive farmers who produce cotton, rice, soybeans and corn," John LaRose Jr., the conferences' steering committee chairman and president, said in a news release.
Farmers can attend more than 110 presentations from 83 researchers, 21 mid-south farmers, 10 certified crop advisers and four VIPs.
Major topics to be covered include soil health, regenerative agriculture, pest management, precision agriculture, irrigation and general industry updates.
Five roundtable breakout sessions will teach attendees about soil testing, soil moisture sensors, herbicide programs, digital strategies and greenhouse gas reduction.
"This conference has the reputation as being the number one place where all producers can learn the latest agriculture production methods and techniques being utilized by leading agriculture farmers, researchers and the ag industry in the United States," LaRose said. "I encourage anyone involved or interested in agriculture to make plans to attend."
He said the conferences usually average about 750 guests among them.
The conferences were first held in 1998 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and switch among several cities, including Dallas, Houston; Memphis, Tennessee; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
"It's just amazing when you get around people who are focused on producing a better crop ... and ultimately they're helping to feed the world. Its amazing what happens when you bring technology and agriculture together," LaRose told the Southeast Missourian.
Those looking for further information about the conferences may visit www.nctd.net or call (573) 547-2244.
