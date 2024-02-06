Perryville group plans 27th agriculture conferences

A series of conferences produced by a Perryville organization is set for the end of the month.

For 27 years, MidAmerica Farmer Grower & AgWiki.com has put together several agricultural conferences.

The concurrent conferences this year are the National Conservation Systems Cotton & Rice Conference, the Southern Soybean & Corn Conference, the Delta States Irrigation Conference and the Southern Precision Ag Conference.

They will be held Tuesday, Jan. 30, and Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

A group of universities have joined together to co-sponsor the event for the 27th straight year. These are the University of Missouri, the University of Arkansas, the University of Tennessee, Mississippi State University, Louisiana State University, Texas A&M University and Auburn University.

"The conference is a gathering of the most knowledgeable researchers (and) specialists in the mid and mid-south, and highly productive farmers who produce cotton, rice, soybeans and corn," John LaRose Jr., the conferences' steering committee chairman and president, said in a news release.

Farmers can attend more than 110 presentations from 83 researchers, 21 mid-south farmers, 10 certified crop advisers and four VIPs.