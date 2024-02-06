Perryville girl opens candy store

Hadley's Candy Shoppe, 115 N. Jackson St., just off the square in Perryville, Missouri, opened for business June 14, and its namesake is a 12-year-old girl.

Hadley Warren, a rising seventh grader in the Perryville public schools, has opened the 700-square-foot confectionery outlet under the auspices of her parents, Morgan and Mike Warren.

Mom Morgan is an experienced candy seller herself, having sold candy out of the family home until 2018.

"I wanted to bring (Mom's) idea back," said Hadley Warren, who said the shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

"We have a couple of freeze-dried (candy) options, lots of gummies, sour candy, chocolate and different sodas," she added, noting when school resumes in the fall, family members will staff the store while she attends classes.