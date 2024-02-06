All sections
BusinessSeptember 29, 2024

Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing

Gas prices in Southeast Missouri are shifting, with Perry County seeing a significant drop and Jackson maintaining lower rates than Cape Girardeau.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
story image illustation

Southeast Missouri gas prices stayed largely consistent with a few notable exceptions week to week.

In previous weeks, the southwestern portion of the Show Me State experienced the cheapest gasoline. This week, it's the eastern and southeastern parts of Missouri that have the lowest average prices. Mississippi County in the Bootheel has an average regular gasoline price of $2.66 a gallon. The central and northeastern parts of the state are where gas in most expensive.

Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Scott counties are all experiencing similar prices, while Perry County’s gas prices are plummeting. Jackson prices remain significantly cheaper than many of those in Cape Girardeau.

Nationally, the average for regular and diesel gasoline stood at $3.22 and $3.58, respectively. In Missouri, those averages were $2.87 and $3.24, ranking among the cheapest nationwide if not quite at the bottom of the pack.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.86;

Cape Girardeau: $2.87;

Perry: $2.74;

Scott: $2.87.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.79;

Jackson: $2.65 to $2.79;

Marble Hill: $2.82;

Perryville: $2.69 to $2.71;

Scott City: $2.85.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

