People planning post-pandemic road trips

Americans are itching to hit the road.

A year ago, we were in the second full month of the COVID-19 pandemic and millions of us were staying close to home, venturing out only when absolutely necessary.

As a result, the 2020 summer travel season, which traditionally kicks off with the Memorial Day weekend, was curtailed and the "road trip" was redefined as a run to the grocery store for toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Fast forward to May 2021. Millions of us have been vaccinated, the number of daily COVID-19 cases is just a fraction of what it was just a few months ago and there appears to be a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel (and hopefully it's not a freight train!).

And although I'll be staying close to home (I usually write my columns and wrap up stories for the Missourian's business pages on Saturdays and Sundays), AAA Travel expects at least 37 million of you to pack your suitcases and travel 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend.

That's an increase of 60% compared to last year when only 23 million Americans traveled during the same weekend, the lowest number since AAA started tracking Memorial Day travel more than 20 years ago.

The vast majority of next weekend's travelers — about 34.4 million — will be on the nation's highways, according to AAA. Another 2.5 million will be flying, while just under a quarter million will travel by bus, train or ship.

Naturally, the number of travelers could take a nosedive if there's an unanticipated spike in numbers this week, but with only a few days before the holiday weekend, that possibility appears unlikely. Not only that, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance (as it seems to do just about every other day) to say fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk to themselves as long as they're taking proper precautions.

And just where's everyone headed? A new report on 2021's "best summer travel destinations" lists Orlando, Florida, as the nation's No. 1 domestic destination. Other top 10 destinations, listed in order of their popularity, are Honolulu; New Orleans; Austin, Texas; Atlanta; Salt lake City; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Los Angeles; Oklahoma City; and Little Rock, Arkansas.

Surprisingly, Washington, D.C., didn't make the top 10, but it narrowly edged out Springfield, Missouri, for the 11th spot on the destination list. Springfield was the only Missouri city among the survey's 20 most popular summer destinations, probably because of its proximity to Branson.

If you haven't stayed abreast of gasoline prices lately, you may be in for some sticker shock on your Memorial Day weekend road trip. According to Gas Buddy, the national average price of gasoline is expected to be $2.98 a gallon by next weekend. That's a slight drop from last week's national average of just over $3, but still about a dollar higher the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas on Memorial Day last year. (Things could be worse; on Memorial Day 2014, the average price at the pump in the United States was $3.66.)

Safe travels everyone (and send me a post card)!