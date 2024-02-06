People on the Move — White, Blackburn, Nanney & Modglin

Lisa White has been named principal of St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson, effective this summer, following a recommendation of the St. Paul Principal Call Committee and a vote in late March by the St. Paul Voters' Assembly.

White has been the school's interim principal since the beginning of the current school year and will assume a position her late father, Alan Lipke, held from 1979 until 2003.

White attended Concordia College in River Forest, Illinois, and Southeast Missouri State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in early-childhood education and a Master of Arts in elementary education.

She has worked in Lutheran schools for the past 32 years as a teacher and early-childhood director at Zion Lutheran School in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau, Immanuel Lutheran School in Perryville, Missouri, and St. Paul Lutheran School where she was a kindergarten teacher and director of the school's early-childhood program.

Mike Blackburn

Pharmacist Mike Blackburn has been named pharmacy manager and pharmacist-in-charge for John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau. In that role, he will oversee staff pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and daily operations at the independently-owned retail pharmacy.

Prior to Blackburn's appointment, the position was held by pharmacist Derek Palisch who has also been serving as director of operations for the John's Pharmacy and MORx family of pharmacies in Southeast and Southwest Missouri since July of last year.

Blackburn joined John's Pharmacy in January. He is a 2003 graduate of St. Louis College of Health Science and Pharmacy. Before joining John's Pharmacy, he worked for CVS Pharmacy in the Cape Girardeau Schnuck's market. He had been a pharmacy manager and staff pharmacist for Schnuck's since 2009.