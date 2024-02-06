People on the Move — White, Blackburn, Nanney & Modglin

Lisa White has been named principal of St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson, effective this summer, following a recommendation of the St. Paul Principal Call Committee and a vote in late March by the St. Paul Voters' Assembly.
White has been the school's interim principal since the beginning of the current school year and will assume a position her late father, Alan Lipke, held from 1979 until 2003.
White attended Concordia College in River Forest, Illinois, and Southeast Missouri State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in early-childhood education and a Master of Arts in elementary education.
She has worked in Lutheran schools for the past 32 years as a teacher and early-childhood director at Zion Lutheran School in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau, Immanuel Lutheran School in Perryville, Missouri, and St. Paul Lutheran School where she was a kindergarten teacher and director of the school's early-childhood program.
Pharmacist Mike Blackburn has been named pharmacy manager and pharmacist-in-charge for John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau. In that role, he will oversee staff pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and daily operations at the independently-owned retail pharmacy.
Prior to Blackburn's appointment, the position was held by pharmacist Derek Palisch who has also been serving as director of operations for the John's Pharmacy and MORx family of pharmacies in Southeast and Southwest Missouri since July of last year.
Blackburn joined John's Pharmacy in January. He is a 2003 graduate of St. Louis College of Health Science and Pharmacy. Before joining John's Pharmacy, he worked for CVS Pharmacy in the Cape Girardeau Schnuck's market. He had been a pharmacy manager and staff pharmacist for Schnuck's since 2009.
Stephanie Nanney was recently named neurosciences patient care manager at Saint Francis Healthcare System, effective Feb. 28.
Nanney began her career at Saint Francis in 2004 as a neurosciences nurse assistant. She became an LPN in the medical center's neurosciences department in 2009, and from 2013 through 2016, she worked in both the hospital's neurosciences and emergency services units.
She became a neurosciences charge nurse in 2016, and in 2019 she transitioned to a clinical nurse supervisor position and became a clinical educator for training and development in 2020.
Justin Modglin was recently promoted to a practice manager role at Ferguson Medical Group, a multi-specialty medical practice affiliated with Saint Francis Healthcare System. His promotion became effective in December.
Modglin began his career at Saint Francis as an operating room retractor holder in 2012 and was a scheduler in the Saint Francis registration center from 2013 until 2017 when he was promoted to a supervisory position for system scheduling, authorizations and referrals in the Saint Francis scheduling department.
