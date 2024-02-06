Orthopaedic surgeon Catherine Rapp has joined Advanced Orthopedic Specialists in Cape Girardeau, an orthopedic practice at 48 Doctors' Park affiliated with Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Dr. Rapp specializes in complex problems of the adult shoulder and elbow. Before coming to Cape Girardeau, she was affiliated with the Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Chesapeake, Virginia.

She earned her medical degree from the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield through a military scholarship. She completed a residency in orthopedic surgery while on active duty at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia. She then served as a general orthopedic surgeon treating fractures, sports injuries, arthritis and overuse conditions among sailors, dependents and retirees at Naval Hospital Sigonella in Italy, at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in Florida, and at NATO Role 3 MMU in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

During her military service, she was awarded commendation and achievement medals by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. She also completed a master's degree in business administration through George Washington University.

Following her military service, Dr. Rapp completed a fellowship in adult shoulder and elbow reconstruction at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan.

She is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and is a fellow with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Kayli Naramore

Kayli Naramore has been promoted by First State Community Bank (FSCB) in Cape Girardeau to the position of market business manager.