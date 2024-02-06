Orthopaedic surgeon Catherine Rapp has joined Advanced Orthopedic Specialists in Cape Girardeau, an orthopedic practice at 48 Doctors' Park affiliated with Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Dr. Rapp specializes in complex problems of the adult shoulder and elbow. Before coming to Cape Girardeau, she was affiliated with the Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Chesapeake, Virginia.
She earned her medical degree from the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield through a military scholarship. She completed a residency in orthopedic surgery while on active duty at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia. She then served as a general orthopedic surgeon treating fractures, sports injuries, arthritis and overuse conditions among sailors, dependents and retirees at Naval Hospital Sigonella in Italy, at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in Florida, and at NATO Role 3 MMU in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
During her military service, she was awarded commendation and achievement medals by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. She also completed a master's degree in business administration through George Washington University.
Following her military service, Dr. Rapp completed a fellowship in adult shoulder and elbow reconstruction at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan.
She is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and is a fellow with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.
Kayli Naramore has been promoted by First State Community Bank (FSCB) in Cape Girardeau to the position of market business manager.
Naramore has seven years of banking experience in Cape Girardeau, including five with FSCB. She serves as the bank's impact initiative chairwoman, which serves the community by partnering with local not-for-profit organizations.
After nearly 30 years with the organization, Jim Lawrence retired Friday from Saint Francis Healthcare System, where he has served as director of mission and pastoral services since 2017.
He began his career at Saint Francis Medical Center as a registered nurse in 1992, and in 2001 he helped start the hospital's wound center and was named the Saint Francis director of the year in 2003 for his work with that program. Over the years, he has also worked with the organization's call center and referral services program and was director of business development for the health care system before becoming head of mission and pastoral services.
ULLIN, Ill. — Advanced practice nurse Tiffany Hines has been selected to join the board of directors of the Saints Foundation at Shawnee Community College in Ullin.
Hines graduated from the nursing program at West Kentucky Technical College in Paducah in 2009 then transferred to registered nursing program at Shawnee Community College where she became a first-generation college graduate.
She went on to Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, where she completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing, followed by enrollment at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, where she earned a doctorate in nursing anesthesia.
