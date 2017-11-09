People on the move 9/11/17

Sarah Page has been promoted to vice president of overseas operations for Cap America Inc.
Page brings to the post broad experience in air and ocean import and export, customs brokerage and international corporate development.
"Since starting, Sarah has consistently demonstrated growth into the exceptional leader she is today; she brings tremendous value to the organization, and we are excited to see her excel in her new role," senior vice president Bob Rauh said in a news release.
"It is a pleasure to work for such a thriving company in a role that allows me to learn and grow professionally. I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership team to continue to expand and strengthen our position in the marketplace," Page said.
In her role, she will direct programs and personnel in the company's overseas office while supporting growth of the organization.
---
Lori A. Moyers, D.O., is moving from Cape Family Practice to Riverside Family Medicine beginning Oct. 1.
The move comes after 14 years with Cape Family Practice.
Patient records will be maintained at Cape Family Practice at 1417 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
Patients seeking a transfer may contact the Cape Family Practice office.
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.