People on the move 9/11/17

Sarah Page has been promoted to vice president of overseas operations for Cap America Inc.

Page brings to the post broad experience in air and ocean import and export, customs brokerage and international corporate development.

"Since starting, Sarah has consistently demonstrated growth into the exceptional leader she is today; she brings tremendous value to the organization, and we are excited to see her excel in her new role," senior vice president Bob Rauh said in a news release.

"It is a pleasure to work for such a thriving company in a role that allows me to learn and grow professionally. I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership team to continue to expand and strengthen our position in the marketplace," Page said.

In her role, she will direct programs and personnel in the company's overseas office while supporting growth of the organization.