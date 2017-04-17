People on the move 4/17/17

Sonny Lee Deimund joined Ritter Real Estate on April 6.

He has been a Realtor since May 2008, previously working for Century 21 Ashland and Realty One Associates.

---

The American Water Works Association named Cape Girardeau water department manager Kevin Priester the recipient of the Donald R. Boyd Water Utility Manager Award.

Priester has managed the city's water department for more than 25 years, during which time he has improved function and efficiency of the system.

Priester was instrumental in the addition of GIS mapping, replacing obsolete water mains, plant upgrades and other initiatives. He serves on the Southeast Missouri Historical Society board of directors and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Government and Public Policy Committee.

---

Jennifer Dunn has joined Banterra Bank in East Prairie, Missouri, as customer relationship officer.

She has more than seven years of experience in the financial industry and more than 16 years in the insurance industry.