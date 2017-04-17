People on the move 4/17/17

Sonny Lee Deimund joined Ritter Real Estate on April 6.
He has been a Realtor since May 2008, previously working for Century 21 Ashland and Realty One Associates.
---
The American Water Works Association named Cape Girardeau water department manager Kevin Priester the recipient of the Donald R. Boyd Water Utility Manager Award.
Priester has managed the city's water department for more than 25 years, during which time he has improved function and efficiency of the system.
Priester was instrumental in the addition of GIS mapping, replacing obsolete water mains, plant upgrades and other initiatives. He serves on the Southeast Missouri Historical Society board of directors and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Government and Public Policy Committee.
---
Jennifer Dunn has joined Banterra Bank in East Prairie, Missouri, as customer relationship officer.
She has more than seven years of experience in the financial industry and more than 16 years in the insurance industry.
"Jennifer's familiarity with the Mississippi County region and her experience in both the financial and insurance industries will be an asset to our East Prairie team," said Banterra Bank East Prairie Region market executive Brad Keck in a news release. "Jennifer knows the importance of customer relationships and providing the best service, which will translate well to our customers."
Dunn, a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, previously has worked as a multi-line insurance agent for Missouri Farm Bureau and State Farm.
She resides in East Prairie with her husband, Lee, and three children.
---
Audrey Burger, director of clinical services at Community Counseling Services, was named Champion of the Year by the Crisis Intervention Team Council during last month's conference for demonstrating "exceptional involvement, dedication and/or support of the development of CIT and its sustainment," according to a news release.
The CIT is a collaboration between law enforcement and behavioral-health providers to improve service outcomes. She has worked to train officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Burger has been a social worker since 1994, serving in her current role since 2011.
"CIT has been an exciting and vital partnership between mental-health providers and law enforcement to provide crucial resources, mental-health services and support to consumers in our communities. We have opened a whole new dialogue around mental illness and individuals in a mental-illness crisis," Burger said. "The result of CIT training approach is that fewer people go to jail, fewer people go to mental hospitals, fewer officers and individuals are injured, there are fewer repeat arrests, and more people are identified to get the appropriate mental-health care."
-- From staff reports
