People on the move 10/2/17

Lara Thompson joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as system-registration manager.

Thompson will oversee operations for all registration services across the health-care system, including the hospital, physician practices and outpatient departments, to ensure services are in accordance with the policies, procedures, philosophy and objectives of Saint Francis.

Thompson, who has been with Saint Francis for five years, previously served as the practice manager for Cape Neurology Specialists, Sikeston Neurology Specialists, Cape Pain Management, Cape Neurological Association and Cape Spine and Neurosurgery.

Morry Cole, a St. Louis lawyer and Cape Girardeau native, has been sworn in as president of the Missouri Bar.

Morry Cole

Cole was elected in September to serve for the 2017-2018 term.

"Through best practices, efficiencies realized through strategic planning, upgraded technology and continuing legal education and networking opportunities, we will enrich the experience of our members while continuing to help Missouri lawyers do an even better job for their clients," Cole said. "I'm looking forward to working with a responsive and engaged board on behalf of our members and the people of Missouri."