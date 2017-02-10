All sections
BusinessOctober 2, 2017

People on the move 10/2/17

Lara Thompson joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as system-registration manager. Thompson will oversee operations for all registration services across the health-care system, including the hospital, physician practices and outpatient departments, to ensure services are in accordance with the policies, procedures, philosophy and objectives of Saint Francis...

Southeast Missourian
Lara Thompson
Lara Thompson

Lara Thompson joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as system-registration manager.

Thompson will oversee operations for all registration services across the health-care system, including the hospital, physician practices and outpatient departments, to ensure services are in accordance with the policies, procedures, philosophy and objectives of Saint Francis.

Thompson, who has been with Saint Francis for five years, previously served as the practice manager for Cape Neurology Specialists, Sikeston Neurology Specialists, Cape Pain Management, Cape Neurological Association and Cape Spine and Neurosurgery.

---

Morry Cole, a St. Louis lawyer and Cape Girardeau native, has been sworn in as president of the Missouri Bar.

Morry Cole
Morry Cole

Cole was elected in September to serve for the 2017-2018 term.

"Through best practices, efficiencies realized through strategic planning, upgraded technology and continuing legal education and networking opportunities, we will enrich the experience of our members while continuing to help Missouri lawyers do an even better job for their clients," Cole said. "I'm looking forward to working with a responsive and engaged board on behalf of our members and the people of Missouri."

Cole graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law and has been a member of the board of governors since 2013. He previously served as chair of the state bar's Young Lawyers' Section Council.

His practice as an attorney at Gray, Ritter & Graham is focused on complex litigation in state and federal courts.

---

Bradley LaBruyere
Bradley LaBruyere

Bradley J. LaBruyere has joined the Bradshaw, Steele, Cochrane, Berens & Billmeyer law firm as an associate.

A Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University graduate, he earned his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.

LaBruyere's law practice will focus primarily on estate planning, business law, family law and litigation.

-- From staff reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

