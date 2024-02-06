People on the move 1/29/18

Teresa Maledy, Central Missouri regional chairwoman, recently announced her retirement from Commerce Bank. Maledy has been with the company for 37 years, including the last 16 as a regional market manager for Commerce Bank in central Missouri, according to a company news release.
Steve Sowers, president of Commerce Bank Central and Eastern Missouri region, will be Maledy's successor effective June 30. In his new role, Sowers will be responsible for the overall administration of Commerce Bank's Central and Eastern Missouri region.
Libby Guilliams will be the new director of the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau School District.
She will begin July 1, and will replace Rich Payne, who will retire June 30 after 28 years with the district, 18 as CTC director.
Guilliams serves as the CTC's assistant director.
Carrie Perez of Photography by Carrie in Cape Girardeau recently was recognized for superior image making and photographic service with a Master of Photography from Professional Photographers of America, or PPA. The degree was presented to Perez by PPA president Rob Behm at the association's annual convention, Imaging USA, held Jan. 14 to 16 in Nashville, Tennessee.
PPA is the largest international not-for-profit association created by professional photographers, for professional photographers. PPA's roots date back to 1869. The not-for-profit assists 30,000 members through protection, education and resources for their continued success.
Julie Woodruff has been named chief nursing officer at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. She will be responsible for the standards of patient care and nursing practice, and will be the nurse leader at the executive level.
Woodruff joined Saint Francis in 1998 and served as operating-room manager before being named surgical-services director in 2016, according to a news release.
She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University.
Heather Harrison joined MRV Banks' Cape Girardeau team as a lending officer, and will specialize in residential and consumer lending, according to a news release from market president Shawn Cook.
She has worked in banking for more than 10 years, most recently as a closing agent with United Land Title.
Daniel Smith joined MRV Banks' Cape Girardeau team as the bank's branch manager, specializing in cash management and deposit operations.
He has 12 years of banking experience, most recently managing deposit operations at another bank, according to the news release.
-- From staff reports
