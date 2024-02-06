People on the move 1/29/18

Teresa Maledy, Central Missouri regional chairwoman, recently announced her retirement from Commerce Bank. Maledy has been with the company for 37 years, including the last 16 as a regional market manager for Commerce Bank in central Missouri, according to a company news release.

Steve Sowers, president of Commerce Bank Central and Eastern Missouri region, will be Maledy's successor effective June 30. In his new role, Sowers will be responsible for the overall administration of Commerce Bank's Central and Eastern Missouri region.

Libby Guilliams will be the new director of the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau School District.

She will begin July 1, and will replace Rich Payne, who will retire June 30 after 28 years with the district, 18 as CTC director.

Guilliams serves as the CTC's assistant director.

Carrie Perez of Photography by Carrie in Cape Girardeau recently was recognized for superior image making and photographic service with a Master of Photography from Professional Photographers of America, or PPA. The degree was presented to Perez by PPA president Rob Behm at the association's annual convention, Imaging USA, held Jan. 14 to 16 in Nashville, Tennessee.

PPA is the largest international not-for-profit association created by professional photographers, for professional photographers. PPA's roots date back to 1869. The not-for-profit assists 30,000 members through protection, education and resources for their continued success.