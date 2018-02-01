All sections
BusinessJanuary 2, 2018

People on the move 1/2/18

First State Bank and Trust Co. Inc. recently promoted Matthew Drake to president and chief executive officer, according to a company news release. Drake takes over leading the organization's five branches from previous president Gordon Waller. In addition to his duties as president, Drake also will serve on the First State Bank and Trust Co. Inc. Board of Directors...

Southeast Missourian

First State Bank and Trust Co. Inc. recently promoted Matthew Drake to president and chief executive officer, according to a company news release. Drake takes over leading the organization's five branches from previous president Gordon Waller. In addition to his duties as president, Drake also will serve on the First State Bank and Trust Co. Inc. Board of Directors.

Drake is a Sikeston, Missouri, native, and still lives in the area. He holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from Missouri State University, and attended Louisiana State University's graduate school of banking. He has been employed at the Sikeston branch since 2007, first as vice president, then community-bank president, according to the release.

First State Bank and Trust also has named Lance Crawford as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Crawford also serves on the board of directors.

Crawford is a longtime employee of First State Bank and Trust, and has served as president of the Hayti, Missouri, and Caruthersville, Missouri, branches, and most recently as south-market president, according to a news release.

Carol Nunnery, owner of Dream Vacations -- Nunnery Travels & Associates LLC, has been designated as an accredited-cruise counselor (ACC) by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

Cruise-counselor certification is achieved by completing a comprehensive program of cruise sales training and product instruction, delivered through a combination of classroom training and personal cruise experience.

-- From staff reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

