People on the move 1/2/18

First State Bank and Trust Co. Inc. recently promoted Matthew Drake to president and chief executive officer, according to a company news release. Drake takes over leading the organization's five branches from previous president Gordon Waller. In addition to his duties as president, Drake also will serve on the First State Bank and Trust Co. Inc. Board of Directors.

Drake is a Sikeston, Missouri, native, and still lives in the area. He holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from Missouri State University, and attended Louisiana State University's graduate school of banking. He has been employed at the Sikeston branch since 2007, first as vice president, then community-bank president, according to the release.

First State Bank and Trust also has named Lance Crawford as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Crawford also serves on the board of directors.