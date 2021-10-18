People News 10/18/21

Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced of two new members to its Health Development Services Board, which oversees the for-profit arm of Saint Francis, identifying expansion opportunities in new and existing markets.

Danielle Poyner

Jeff Hotop, community bank president of Cape Girardeau and Scott City for the Bank of Missouri, is a Perryville High School graduate. Hotop has expertise in finances, business management and real estate transactions. He resides in Jackson.

Danielle Poyner, manager of hotel capital planning and hotel utility control for Drury Southwest, also serves as assistant to the president of Drury. Poyner has experience in capital improvement and project management. She resides in Cape Girardeau.

Mary Anderson

Mary Anderson has been promoted to project manager by S.M. Wilson.

A Cape Girardeau native, with six years of construction experience, Anderson has worked on projects for senior living, education and retail clients. Currently, she is working on the new Lee Hunter Elementary School in Sikeston, Missouri. She holds an undergraduate degree in construction management from Southeast Missouri State University and is OSHA certified. Anderson serves as a SEMO Department of Engineering and Technology Advisory Committee member and is a member of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees.

