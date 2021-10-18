All sections
BusinessOctober 18, 2021

People News 10/18/21

Dr. Julie Benard has joined Cape Physician Associates, 211 St. Francis Drive in Cape Girardeau, a medical partner of Saint Francis Healthcare System. Benard received her medical education from the University of Missouri-Columbia, followed by a residency at the University of Missouri School of Medicine in the Department of Child Health in Columbia. ...

Jeff Long
Julie Benard
Julie Benard

Dr. Julie Benard has joined Cape Physician Associates, 211 St. Francis Drive in Cape Girardeau, a medical partner of Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Benard received her medical education from the University of Missouri-Columbia, followed by a residency at the University of Missouri School of Medicine in the Department of Child Health in Columbia. She is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and the American Board of Obesity Medicine and specializes in pediatric obesity medicine.

n

Brittney Dirnberger
Brittney Dirnberger

Nurse practitioner Brittney Dirnberger has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System's Cape Gastroenterology Specialists, 28 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.

Dirnberger earned her undergraduate degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and received a Master of Science in nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

n

Jeff Hotop
Jeff Hotop
Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced of two new members to its Health Development Services Board, which oversees the for-profit arm of Saint Francis, identifying expansion opportunities in new and existing markets.

Danielle Poyner
Danielle Poyner

Jeff Hotop, community bank president of Cape Girardeau and Scott City for the Bank of Missouri, is a Perryville High School graduate. Hotop has expertise in finances, business management and real estate transactions. He resides in Jackson.

Danielle Poyner, manager of hotel capital planning and hotel utility control for Drury Southwest, also serves as assistant to the president of Drury. Poyner has experience in capital improvement and project management. She resides in Cape Girardeau.

n

Mary Anderson
Mary Anderson

Mary Anderson has been promoted to project manager by S.M. Wilson.

A Cape Girardeau native, with six years of construction experience, Anderson has worked on projects for senior living, education and retail clients. Currently, she is working on the new Lee Hunter Elementary School in Sikeston, Missouri. She holds an undergraduate degree in construction management from Southeast Missouri State University and is OSHA certified. Anderson serves as a SEMO Department of Engineering and Technology Advisory Committee member and is a member of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
