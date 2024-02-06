Penzel Construction, Digital Foundry win award

"One of the reasons I chose to develop this documentary to the level we did was to honor my dad, my grandpa and all my ancestors for leaving a solid foundation for me. Doing this project was my way of memorializing their contributions and our shared history," said Penzel, president of the company bearing his name.

"When our company became a leading partner for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, I noticed the other leading partner companies had a video and we didn't. I thought we'd simply make a single video but as we dug into it, our history is so deep and wide that we made multiple episodes. Digital Foundry has done a fantastic job."

Founded in 1979, annual Telly Awards are given to honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials as well as non-broadcast video and television programming.

