Panera is next step for JAB Holdings, low-profile family

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Its brands are some of the best known in the U.S.: names such as Coty, Jimmy Choo, Krispy Kreme, Keurig Green Mountain and now Panera Bread.

But the same can't be said of Luxembourg-based JAB Holdings Co. and the low-profile, wealthy family behind it.

JAB's $7 billion acquisition of Panera Bread last week extends a four-year campaign during which the investment holding company has bought up companies and brands associated with coffee: Peet's Coffee & Tea, Caribou Coffee Co., Stumptown Coffee and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Those holdings come on top of a 9 percent stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, a consumer-health company that does business in most of the world's countries and sells brands including Calgon, Cillit Bang, Gaviscon and Air Wick.

The instant recognition factor in premium brands is part of JAB Holding's approach to investments, as the company puts it on its website.

Panera Bread Co. CEO Ron Shaich stands behind a counter at a location in St. Louis in 2002. On Wednesday, Shaich said he plans to stay on as chief executive after the sale of his company. He added that customers shouldn'Ã„Ã´t see any changes as a result of the chain'Ã„Ã´s sale, and that he'Ã„Ã´s staying on as its leader. Tom Gannam ~ Associated Press

It describes itself as "a privately held group focused on long-term investments in companies with premium brands, attractive growth and strong margin dynamics."

Something in that formula appears to be working.

The Reimann family behind JAB has risen on Germany's annual rich list. The family was ranked second on the 2016 list issued by Manager Magazin with wealth estimated at 29 billion euros ($31 billion) -- behind only Susanne Klatten and Stefan Quandt, siblings who inherited a large chunk of automaker BMW.

The Reimanns' business has its roots in the chemical business founded by Johann Adam Benckiser in Pforzheim in 1823. He later was joined by chemist Ludwig Reimann, who wound up owning the company.