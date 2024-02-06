Oscar Hirsch becomes new member of state broadcasters' HOF

The late Oscar C. Hirsch, KFVS radio and TV founder, was one of five notables inducted Friday into the Missouri Broadcasters' Hall of Fame.

Missouri Broadcasters Association's website said the following of the pioneer: "Oscar Hirsch was born Feb. 23, 1896 in Cape Girardeau. At 17, he joined the First Presbyterian Church of Cape Girardeau, where he eventually served as deacon and elder. He then made his move into the world of broadcasting, launching KFVS-AM (now KZIM-AM) on July 22, 1925 out of his living room."

In 1954, KFVS-TV signed on the air.