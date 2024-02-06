Osage County school named nation's best again

"To maintain the top spot for half a decade is a complement to our employees, employers, and the students that make State Tech the outstanding institution it is," said State Tech president Shawn Strong, in a news release from the school. Strong said the institution opens its new fall semester with "record-breaking" enrollment.

WalletHub released its rankings this month in its 2023 list of best and worst community colleges, in which the website reviewed 700 such schools across the nation.

