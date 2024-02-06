All sections
BusinessAugust 21, 2023

Osage County school named nation's best again

Personal finance website WalletHub has ranked State Technical College of Missouri, located in Linn, Missouri, Osage County, as the No. 1 community college in the U.S. State Tech received WalletHub's top spot for a fifth consecutive year. "To maintain the top spot for half a decade is a complement to our employees, employers, and the students that make State Tech the outstanding institution it is," said State Tech president Shawn Strong, in a news release from the school. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Students pose outside the main building of State Technical College of Missouri, named again as the best such college of its kind in the U.S. by personal finance site WalletHub.
Students pose outside the main building of State Technical College of Missouri, named again as the best such college of its kind in the U.S. by personal finance site WalletHub.Submitted

Personal finance website WalletHub has ranked State Technical College of Missouri, located in Linn, Missouri, Osage County, as the No. 1 community college in the U.S.

State Tech received WalletHub's top spot for a fifth consecutive year.

"To maintain the top spot for half a decade is a complement to our employees, employers, and the students that make State Tech the outstanding institution it is," said State Tech president Shawn Strong, in a news release from the school. Strong said the institution opens its new fall semester with "record-breaking" enrollment.

WalletHub released its rankings this month in its 2023 list of best and worst community colleges, in which the website reviewed 700 such schools across the nation.

