Osage County school named nation's best again

Personal finance website WalletHub has ranked State Technical College of Missouri, located in Linn, Missouri, Osage County, as the No. 1 community college in the U.S.
State Tech received WalletHub's top spot for a fifth consecutive year.
"To maintain the top spot for half a decade is a complement to our employees, employers, and the students that make State Tech the outstanding institution it is," said State Tech president Shawn Strong, in a news release from the school. Strong said the institution opens its new fall semester with "record-breaking" enrollment.
WalletHub released its rankings this month in its 2023 list of best and worst community colleges, in which the website reviewed 700 such schools across the nation.
