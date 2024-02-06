In 2017, Barry Evans had a car wreck, breaking his femur in two places. During recovery, Evans spent time in the gym trying to regain strength when a friend recognized his lack of dedication and motivation, and encouraged him to get his testosterone levels checked at the Paducah Optimize U clinic.

After hormone therapy and once Evans' hormone levels reached where they needed to be, he felt much better, regained the drive and enthusiasm to go to the gym and even lost about 60 pounds in the process.

Evans and his wife, Dr. Laura Evans, opened the Cape Optimize U clinic in September 2019, along with partners Jena Ruxer, MD; Brandon Strenge, MD; Jerry Smith, PA; and Joshua Hudson, RN.

"I started off as a patient. I never really saw myself getting involved in anything medical, but seeing how it affected me, my wife said I would be the perfect spokesperson," Barry Evans said. "So, we talked to our now partners and proposed opening one in Cape."

Optimize U — at 2504 William St., Suite 5, in Cape Girardeau — specializes in hormone optimization therapy, whole body cryotherapy, infrared sauna, IV therapy and muscle compression therapy.

Optimize U's cryotherapy chamber is seen Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

Using bioidentical hormones, Optimize U offers hormones replacement therapy for men and women based on an extensive lab panel. The client has options of injections, creams or oral methods to obtain the hormones.

Among the IV therapy options, Optimize U offers an immunity IV created to boost the immune system, which includes vitamin C, B complex as well zinc, "which are some of the recommendations trying to fight off COVID," Evans said.

Within the framework of muscle recovery services, the company offers cryotherapy and muscle compression. Clients can opt to use compression garments for legs, arms and body. Compression is a technique used to help improve blood flow, decrease muscle soreness after exercise and reduce swelling.

According to Health Tech Zone, the result is not only improved performance but also the ability to maintain a higher level of performance for a longer duration.