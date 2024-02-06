All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMarch 14, 2022

On Trac opens local office

On Trac, a vendor in the fiber-to-the-home industry, leased Southeast Missouri office space earlier this year at 4014 Nash Road. Morristown, Tennessee-based On Trac will handle "curb-to-premise fiber drops" for its sole client in the area, Cape Girardeau-headquartered Circle Fiber, a broadband company...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
On Trac, a partner with Cape Girardeau-based Circle Fiber doing curb-to-premise installation for the broadband company, has opened a local office at 4014 Nash Road. On Trac is assisting Circle Fiber with its build-out in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
On Trac, a partner with Cape Girardeau-based Circle Fiber doing curb-to-premise installation for the broadband company, has opened a local office at 4014 Nash Road. On Trac is assisting Circle Fiber with its build-out in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Submitted

On Trac, a vendor in the fiber-to-the-home industry, leased Southeast Missouri office space earlier this year at 4014 Nash Road.

Morristown, Tennessee-based On Trac will handle "curb-to-premise fiber drops" for its sole client in the area, Cape Girardeau-headquartered Circle Fiber, a broadband company.

Rick McDowell, On Trac's western director of operations, said Friday that four employees are working out of local office as Circle Fiber continues its build-out work in Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McDowell said On Trac works with service providers across the U.S. and notes the "Trac" in the company's name is an acronym for trust, reward, accountability and consistency.

Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate assisted in the lease process.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 8
Stock market today: Wall Street cruises toward the close of ...
BusinessNov. 8
Sponsored: Busch Pet Products is transforming pet care with ...
BusinessNov. 7
Sponsored: Cory’s Ace Hardware stands out with service and c...
BusinessNov. 6
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December openin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy