On Trac opens local office

On Trac, a vendor in the fiber-to-the-home industry, leased Southeast Missouri office space earlier this year at 4014 Nash Road.

Morristown, Tennessee-based On Trac will handle "curb-to-premise fiber drops" for its sole client in the area, Cape Girardeau-headquartered Circle Fiber, a broadband company.

Rick McDowell, On Trac's western director of operations, said Friday that four employees are working out of local office as Circle Fiber continues its build-out work in Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.