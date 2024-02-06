On Trac opens local office

On Trac, a vendor in the fiber-to-the-home industry, leased Southeast Missouri office space earlier this year at 4014 Nash Road.
Morristown, Tennessee-based On Trac will handle "curb-to-premise fiber drops" for its sole client in the area, Cape Girardeau-headquartered Circle Fiber, a broadband company.
Rick McDowell, On Trac's western director of operations, said Friday that four employees are working out of local office as Circle Fiber continues its build-out work in Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
McDowell said On Trac works with service providers across the U.S. and notes the "Trac" in the company's name is an acronym for trust, reward, accountability and consistency.
Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate assisted in the lease process.
