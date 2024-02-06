All sections
November 15, 2021

Old Town Cape's 3rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting event announced

Old Town Cape's third annual Christmas Tree Lighting event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 26 in the Vasterling Suites Courtyard in downtown Cape Girardeau. The 30-foot tree will be lighted by Santa and Mrs. Claus at 6:20 p.m. Vehicular traffic will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The second annual Old Town Cape Christmas Tree Lighting event was held at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard on Nov. 27, 2020, in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The second annual Old Town Cape Christmas Tree Lighting event was held at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard on Nov. 27, 2020, in downtown Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel ~ syenesel@semissourian.com, file

Old Town Cape's third annual Christmas Tree Lighting event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 26 in the Vasterling Suites Courtyard in downtown Cape Girardeau. The 30-foot tree will be lighted by Santa and Mrs. Claus at 6:20 p.m. Vehicular traffic will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. on North Fountain Street between Broadway and Themis Street, but pedestrian traffic is permitted. Organizers plan live music — featuring the Jerry Ford Ensemble plus caroling. Food trucks will also be on site with fire pit stations for s'mores. The event is sponsored by Banterra Bank and Top of the Marq restaurant.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

Business
