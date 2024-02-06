Old Town Cape is launching a grant to create more vibrant downtown storefronts.

The 2024 Façade Improvement Grant is designed to reimburse five downtown business owners up to $1,500 apiece for public-facing projects on their storefronts.

These projects can include the likes of new awnings, lighting, paint or signage.

“It benefits from a beautification and vibrancy standpoint. I think it’s really important to try to keep your downtown looking appealing and attractive,” Old Town Cape’s assistant director Robert Brooks said. “It brings ... more foot traffic, it causes more people to want to live in your downtown.”

All projects need to be completed by Tuesday, Dec. 31. Each business owner is eligible to receive funding for a single project.

“… Even small projects like this really improve the welcoming atmosphere and environment that we’re trying to build in our downtown,” Brooks said.