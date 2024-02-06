All sections
BusinessJune 3, 2024

Old Town Cape introduces facade improvement grant for downtown businesses

A grant for improving the exteriors of downtown Cape Girardeau businesses will be open until the end of July. Five selected winners will receive reimbursements up to $1,500 for the likes of paint, awning or lighting renovations. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Downtown Cape Girardeau is likely to look a little spiffier once projects funded by the Old Town Cape 2024 Facade Improvement Grant are completed. Applications from downtown business owners are due by the end of July.
Downtown Cape Girardeau is likely to look a little spiffier once projects funded by the Old Town Cape 2024 Facade Improvement Grant are completed. Applications from downtown business owners are due by the end of July.Southeast Missourian file

Old Town Cape is launching a grant to create more vibrant downtown storefronts.

The 2024 Façade Improvement Grant is designed to reimburse five downtown business owners up to $1,500 apiece for public-facing projects on their storefronts.

These projects can include the likes of new awnings, lighting, paint or signage.

“It benefits from a beautification and vibrancy standpoint. I think it’s really important to try to keep your downtown looking appealing and attractive,” Old Town Cape’s assistant director Robert Brooks said. “It brings ... more foot traffic, it causes more people to want to live in your downtown.”

All projects need to be completed by Tuesday, Dec. 31. Each business owner is eligible to receive funding for a single project.

“… Even small projects like this really improve the welcoming atmosphere and environment that we’re trying to build in our downtown,” Brooks said.

Old Town Cape has funded similar projects in the past and Brooks said they plan to provide similar façade improvement grants on a yearly basis in the future.

“We like to support those grassroots businesses as much as we can and this grant is a huge part of that,” he said.

When applying, business owners must provide a description of their project, its total cost, target dates for the start and end of the project and a copy of approved city permits. For reimbursements, they will also need to provide itemized invoices and proofs of payment.

Old Town Cape’s design committee will review the submissions and determine which businesses receive grants.

Bonnie Kipper chairs the design committee. Its other members are Linda Bradfield, Annie Criddle, Pam Davidson, Don Greenwood, Brent James, Rachael Long, Tom Neumeyer, Jeff Rawson, Lori Shaffer, Phillip Smith and Margaret Waterman.

The application deadline is Wednesday, July 31. Applications are available on the Old Town Cape website — www.downtowncapegirardeau.com.

