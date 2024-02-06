All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessNovember 25, 2024

Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event

Old Town Cape's upcoming shopping bingo event will celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30. Two winners will receive $500 shopping sprees.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

Old Town Cape is hosting a shopping bingo competition in honor of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, with the winners taking home $500 shopping sprees.

“This holiday season, as folks are dining, shopping, enjoying the nightlife, and everything else that our downtown offers, we are so excited to again offer the opportunity for folks in the community to enter to win a $500 shopping spree to downtown businesses of their choice,” Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes said in a news release. “We are so appreciative of the community’s support of our local small businesses during this holiday season and always.”

Interested shoppers will be able to pick up a bingo card from the Marquette Tower lobby starting at 8 a.m. on Small Business Saturday. They will need to turn them in by 5 p.m. the same day at the same location. Visitors to the 24 participating downtown businesses may receive a stamp for that business on their bingo cards.

A full list of businesses on the bingo cards will be listed on the Old Town Cape Downtown Shopping Spree Facebook event by Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Two unique bingo winners will be drawn the following week.

This is not the first time the economic development group is using a bingo format to celebrate Small Business Saturday. In 2023, 123 shoppers partook in Old Town Cape’s bingo competition, with more than half of them visiting all 24 participating stores.

Cape Family Medical Clinic is sponsoring this year’s shopping spree.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 25
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
BusinessNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
5 tips for incorporating the next generation into your business from people doing the work
BusinessNov. 22
5 tips for incorporating the next generation into your business from people doing the work
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground as it notches a winning week and another Dow record
BusinessNov. 22
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground as it notches a winning week and another Dow record
Sponsored: House of Paws Grooming offers personalized care for your dog’s health and happiness
BusinessNov. 22
Sponsored: House of Paws Grooming offers personalized care for your dog’s health and happiness
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business transitions
BusinessNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business transitions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy