Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event

Old Town Cape is hosting a shopping bingo competition in honor of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, with the winners taking home $500 shopping sprees.

“This holiday season, as folks are dining, shopping, enjoying the nightlife, and everything else that our downtown offers, we are so excited to again offer the opportunity for folks in the community to enter to win a $500 shopping spree to downtown businesses of their choice,” Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes said in a news release. “We are so appreciative of the community’s support of our local small businesses during this holiday season and always.”

Interested shoppers will be able to pick up a bingo card from the Marquette Tower lobby starting at 8 a.m. on Small Business Saturday. They will need to turn them in by 5 p.m. the same day at the same location. Visitors to the 24 participating downtown businesses may receive a stamp for that business on their bingo cards.

A full list of businesses on the bingo cards will be listed on the Old Town Cape Downtown Shopping Spree Facebook event by Wednesday, Nov. 27.