Oak Ridge's Mudcat Coffee House expands, goes mobile

Mudcat Coffee House has operated since 2015 out of a historic late 19th century former hardware and coffin store at 4056 Route E in Oak Ridge.
As of earlier this month, owners Rebecca and Ron Moore rolled out a mobile food truck.
Rebecca Moore, who is the cook for the establishment, gives credit to her son for the business' name.
"My family was at a flea market and we saw a 12-foot metal catfish there. My oldest son looked at it and said, if I ever opened a coffee shop, the name should be 'mudcat', after freshwater catfish, because it's a cool name," she recalled.
Moore said 90% of the food served is made from scratch, is generally farm to table and Friday is always catfish night.
"I love to cook and create," said Moore, who noted the eatery's most requested item is called "The Matt", named after a family friend who would show up at the restaurant proclaiming his hunger.
"This dish is fun for me because I literally go to town on whatever it is I want to make, and in eight years we've had only two complaints about that menu item," she said.
Other staples are called "Kitchen Sink" and "Haystack", said Moore, who added she endeavors to provide down-home, country cooking.
"If you're watching your weight, all your have to do is tell me," she added.
Business has been strong, causing the Moores to put the food truck into service a little more than two weeks ago.
"Most of my servers are moms with full-time jobs, so our hours reflect their availability," Moore said.
Coffee is sourced from beans obtained from local roasters.
Among the specialty coffees are selections named "The Sludge" and "Gato Caliente".
An Oreo-based frappe is also on the menu.
The coffee house is open five days a week: from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays,
Patrons can check the eatery's Facebook page for locations and times for Mudcat's new mobile unit.
