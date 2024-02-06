Oak Ridge's Mudcat Coffee House expands, goes mobile

Mudcat Coffee House has operated since 2015 out of a historic late 19th century former hardware and coffin store at 4056 Route E in Oak Ridge.

As of earlier this month, owners Rebecca and Ron Moore rolled out a mobile food truck.

Rebecca Moore, who is the cook for the establishment, gives credit to her son for the business' name.

"My family was at a flea market and we saw a 12-foot metal catfish there. My oldest son looked at it and said, if I ever opened a coffee shop, the name should be 'mudcat', after freshwater catfish, because it's a cool name," she recalled.

Moore said 90% of the food served is made from scratch, is generally farm to table and Friday is always catfish night.

Mudcat Coffee House is at 4056 Route E in Oak Ridge. Proprietors Rebecca and Ron Moore opened the eatery in a building used in the late 1800s to sell furniture and coffins. Submitted

"I love to cook and create," said Moore, who noted the eatery's most requested item is called "The Matt", named after a family friend who would show up at the restaurant proclaiming his hunger.

"This dish is fun for me because I literally go to town on whatever it is I want to make, and in eight years we've had only two complaints about that menu item," she said.