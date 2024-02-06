Nurse practitioner Katana Boyd joins Mercy

Katana Boyd has become the newest nurse practitioner at Mercy.
Boyd will work at Mercy Primary Care at 817 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. She has more than 14 years of experience and most recently served as a family nurse practitioner in Festus.
“As a child, I always knew I wanted to ‘grow up’ to be someone who could help people. I found my calling in nursing after a near death experience at the age of 19,” Boyd said in a news release. “Following this calling has been a blessing and has allowed me to develop a drive to provide patients and their loved ones with individualized, compassionate and evidence-based care.
Boyd earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Southeast Missouri State University and a Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner, at Maryville University in St. Louis. She is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
