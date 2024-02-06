All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJune 3, 2024

Nurse practitioner Katana Boyd joins Mercy

The newest Mercy Primary Care nurse practitioner brings 14 years of experience to the position. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Katana Boyd
Katana Boyd

Katana Boyd has become the newest nurse practitioner at Mercy.

Boyd will work at Mercy Primary Care at 817 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. She has more than 14 years of experience and most recently served as a family nurse practitioner in Festus.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“As a child, I always knew I wanted to ‘grow up’ to be someone who could help people. I found my calling in nursing after a near death experience at the age of 19,” Boyd said in a news release. “Following this calling has been a blessing and has allowed me to develop a drive to provide patients and their loved ones with individualized, compassionate and evidence-based care.

Boyd earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Southeast Missouri State University and a Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner, at Maryville University in St. Louis. She is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy