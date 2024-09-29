Notable quote

There's just one thing I can say about business: If it were easy, everybody would be doing it. Right? It's a little cliche, but it's so true. It's hard work. It's dedication. It's the ability to accept risk. And I think everyone in this room has done that. The most important thing is faith, and I do have faith. Laura Younghouse, owner of Midwest Energy and Ameri-Mart Convenience Stores, at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Friday, March 22. Younghouse won the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award, which is given to those who have started and grown their businesses in the region.