Notable quote

Radical squad Democrats of Joe Biden's own party have been unwilling to condemn Hamas terrorists who have slaughtered innocent Israeli citizens and have helped foster conditions in protests across the country that are antisemitic at best. Joe Biden's trip was a necessary response to his own party's actions and I hope he and members of his party will stand with Republicans in defense of Israel and the Jewish people. As chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, I can promise we will be looking further into what mission (several) universities are pursuing and will do everything we can to ensure our next generations are being educated — not indoctrinated — at the expense of American taxpayers. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-8th District, Missouri, referring to President Biden's wartime trip to Israel on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and to certain statements Smith criticized coming out of Harvard, Yale, Cornell University and the University of California.