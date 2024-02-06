Notable quote

If you want to buy an electric car, that's absolutely fine. I'm all for it. But we should not be forcing consumers to buy electric vehicles they don't want to buy. Former President Donald Trump spoke Wednesday, Sept. 27, in Clinton Township, Michigan, at a rally at auto supplier Drake Enterprises, skipping the second GOP presidential debate in California, held the same evening. Trump, campaigning for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, condemned President Joe Biden's goal to have half of new vehicles sold by 2030 be EVs, as well as the auto industry's current dependency on China for batteries and other components.