Newsmakers 2017: Lynne DeWitt and Brent Mullin

When Brent Mullin, a Field Training Officer with the Sikeston Police Department, saw something online about a school district that had a place that allowed students and families in need access to food, clothing, school supplies and hygiene items at no cost to them, a light bulb went on in his head.

"I knew we had a need in this town for something like that," Mullin says.

He then contacted Lynne DeWitt, who had been a teacher in the Sikeston Public School District for 27 years and was later a facilities manager for the district.

"I had known Lynne through the Sikeston school system, and I have kids at Lee Hunter Elementary, where she used to work," Mullin says.

The two joined forces, and on Jan. 22, 2016, the Bulldog Pantry opened. First, it was a closet at Lee Hunter Elementary, then it became a free-standing portable building located behind the school. The building was donated by a company that wishes to remain anonymous, according to DeWitt.