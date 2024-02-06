All sections
BusinessAugust 21, 2017
Newsmakers 2017: Lynne DeWitt and Brent Mullin
When Brent Mullin, a Field Training Officer with the Sikeston Police Department, saw something online about a school district that had a place that allowed students and families in need access to food, clothing, school supplies and hygiene items at no cost to them, a light bulb went on in his head...
Lori Trepasso
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com <br> <br> Lynn DeWitt
When Brent Mullin, a Field Training Officer with the Sikeston Police Department, saw something online about a school district that had a place that allowed students and families in need access to food, clothing, school supplies and hygiene items at no cost to them, a light bulb went on in his head.

"I knew we had a need in this town for something like that," Mullin says.

He then contacted Lynne DeWitt, who had been a teacher in the Sikeston Public School District for 27 years and was later a facilities manager for the district.

"I had known Lynne through the Sikeston school system, and I have kids at Lee Hunter Elementary, where she used to work," Mullin says.

The two joined forces, and on Jan. 22, 2016, the Bulldog Pantry opened. First, it was a closet at Lee Hunter Elementary, then it became a free-standing portable building located behind the school. The building was donated by a company that wishes to remain anonymous, according to DeWitt.

Any student in the Sikeston Public School District is eligible to acquire things from the pantry, according to DeWitt.

"We open it in the mornings and the Lee Hunter students can walk over and shop themselves," DeWitt says. "Faculty members come from the other schools and shop for the students at their respective schools, and distribute the merchandise. Tricia Keefer, a social worker for Sikeston Public Schools, helps to coordinate getting the merchandise to students and families in need."

The Sikeston community has been very supportive of the project, DeWitt says, and there are several locations merchandise to be donated can be taken.

"We have three different drop-off locations," DeWitt says. "Lee Hunter Elementary School, Bizzell Nursery and the DPS can all accept donations."

The Bulldog Pantry has been very successful so far, according to DeWitt.

"We had 3,600 visits to the pantry last year," she says.

Business
