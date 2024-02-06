Newsmakers 2017: Joel Kidwell

Rev. Joel Kidwell has been the pastor for Zion United Methodist Church and an active member of the community since 2010.
A former lawyer in private practice and for the State of Missouri, Kidwell felt his call to the church about 20 years ago.
While practicing law in Columbia, Missouri, Kidwell gradually moved into larger leadership roles with his local church and eventually became the pastor of Ashland United Fellowship in 1997. After seven years, the church was chartered, and Kidwell decided to leave the legal practice and study at seminary school to become a full-time pastor.
After he graduated from the seminary in 2008, Kidwell preached under provisional status for two years and was ordained in June 2010. A month later, he and his family relocated to Gordonville and found their home next door to Zion United.
Since the move, Kidwell (along with his family and members of the church) has been working to help improve the lives of others throughout the community.
Kidwell, Alene Hamilton and other church members decided in 2014 to organize an annual giveaway for their neighbors and local community members in need.
From clothing and toiletries to school supplies, furniture and more, the giveaway is a completely free event for people to come and take whatever they may need, no questions asked.
“Poverty in our area is something we need to deal with,” Kidwell says. “… Not ignoring need is something that’s key.”
This year’s annual giveaway was held in late July.
“We try to be out front of [school starting] so that people can meet the needs of clothes and school supplies and hygiene supplies before school starts,” Kidwell says.
Although Zion United may be out of the way for some, Kidwell says he coordinates with other area pastors and works with local ministerial alliances to try and help as many people as possible.
“We pastors talk, but we’re only part of the solution,” he says. “But we do what we can.”
Along with the giveaway, Kidwell says Zion United designates a partner agency to receive what they call a “rail offering,” or an additional offering taken once a month at the communion rail.
Past donations have been given to the Safe House for Women, Hope Children’s Home in Jackson, the Amen Center in Delta, Missouri, Teen Challenge and others. Most recently they have donated funds to a grab-and-go food pantry at Cape Girardeau Central High School.
“It’s an incredible gift from the heart that says, ‘We want to support you,’” Kidwell says.
Kidwell says he loves being able to be part of the dynamic pride shared by members of the surrounding communities and encourages local residents to leverage that in a positive direction for the betterment all.
“To me it’s just part of following Jesus … you make sure your soul is aligned with God, and you make sure your heart is aligned with humanity. So loving God and loving neighbor — they are not optional things. You can’t do one and ignore the other,” Kidwell says. “It is a holistic way of being in the world that is oriented in the correct directions. It’s something that’s easy to believe in and easy to do and it makes a difference in the world.”