Newsmakers 2017: Joel Kidwell

Rev. Joel Kidwell has been the pastor for Zion United Methodist Church and an active member of the community since 2010.

A former lawyer in private practice and for the State of Missouri, Kidwell felt his call to the church about 20 years ago.

While practicing law in Columbia, Missouri, Kidwell gradually moved into larger leadership roles with his local church and eventually became the pastor of Ashland United Fellowship in 1997. After seven years, the church was chartered, and Kidwell decided to leave the legal practice and study at seminary school to become a full-time pastor.

After he graduated from the seminary in 2008, Kidwell preached under provisional status for two years and was ordained in June 2010. A month later, he and his family relocated to Gordonville and found their home next door to Zion United.

Since the move, Kidwell (along with his family and members of the church) has been working to help improve the lives of others throughout the community.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Rev. Joel Kidwell

Kidwell, Alene Hamilton and other church members decided in 2014 to organize an annual giveaway for their neighbors and local community members in need.

From clothing and toiletries to school supplies, furniture and more, the giveaway is a completely free event for people to come and take whatever they may need, no questions asked.

“Poverty in our area is something we need to deal with,” Kidwell says. “… Not ignoring need is something that’s key.”

This year’s annual giveaway was held in late July.