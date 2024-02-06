Newsmakers 2017: Dr. Seth Hudson

Chiropractic physician Dr. Seth Hudson has a long list of organizations he's involved with: the American Red Cross board of directors, the SoutheastHEALTH foundation board, the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department's golf course advisory board, Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and chiropractic associations, in addition to his work at Hudson Chiropractic at The Pillar Chiropractic Physicians Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Hudson grew up in the Cape Girardeau area, and says he always noticed how involved people were. "Whether Parks and Recreation, city council or boards, booster club, it was just something that a small community like Cape and the surrounding area needed, people stepping up and taking a role in a certain organization," Hudson says.

"We need to keep thinking in the right direction," Hudson says.