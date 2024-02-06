All sections
BusinessAugust 21, 2017
Newsmakers 2017: Dr. Seth Hudson
Chiropractic physician Dr. Seth Hudson has a long list of organizations he's involved with: the American Red Cross board of directors, the SoutheastHEALTH foundation board, the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department's golf course advisory board, Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and chiropractic associations, in addition to his work at Hudson Chiropractic at The Pillar Chiropractic Physicians Centre in Cape Girardeau...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com <br> <br> Seth Hudson


Chiropractic physician Dr. Seth Hudson has a long list of organizations he's involved with: the American Red Cross board of directors, the SoutheastHEALTH foundation board, the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department's golf course advisory board, Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and chiropractic associations, in addition to his work at Hudson Chiropractic at The Pillar Chiropractic Physicians Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Hudson grew up in the Cape Girardeau area, and says he always noticed how involved people were. "Whether Parks and Recreation, city council or boards, booster club, it was just something that a small community like Cape and the surrounding area needed, people stepping up and taking a role in a certain organization," Hudson says.

"We need to keep thinking in the right direction," Hudson says.

Hudson says when he moved back to the area, he noticed younger professionals were being recruited by organizations for volunteer work.

"Getting people in their 20s and 30s involved, even getting the group behind them, teenagers, is good," Hudson says, adding he thinks there was a dip in volunteerism for a while, but now, "Cape's done a good job of getting us involved."



Business
