Newsmakers 2017: Dr. Alan Barnette

Dr. Alan Barnette is trying to eliminate infant death due to unsafe sleep conditions, through a project called Bootheel Babies and Families.

Barnette, a neonatologist in Saint Francis Medical Center's Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, says the project aims to educate parents in the Missouri Bootheel's six counties on how to safely co-sleep with their children, and provides a "boxinette," a box designed to aid safe co-sleeping.

"I don't think you can be in my field and not be impacted by the issues surrounding infant death," Barnette says. "When someone has a baby in the NICU, even if they go home healthy, there's a profound impact on them and their family." The infant's health may be affected, and there's a financial aspect as well, Barnette says.