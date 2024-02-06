All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessAugust 21, 2017
Newsmakers 2017: Dr. Alan Barnette
Dr. Alan Barnette is trying to eliminate infant death due to unsafe sleep conditions, through a project called Bootheel Babies and Families. Barnette, a neonatologist in Saint Francis Medical Center's Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, says the project aims to educate parents in the Missouri Bootheel's six counties on how to safely co-sleep with their children, and provides a "boxinette," a box designed to aid safe co-sleeping...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com <br> <br> Dr. Alan Barnette
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com <br> <br> Dr. Alan Barnette

Dr. Alan Barnette is trying to eliminate infant death due to unsafe sleep conditions, through a project called Bootheel Babies and Families.

Barnette, a neonatologist in Saint Francis Medical Center's Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, says the project aims to educate parents in the Missouri Bootheel's six counties on how to safely co-sleep with their children, and provides a "boxinette," a box designed to aid safe co-sleeping.

"I don't think you can be in my field and not be impacted by the issues surrounding infant death," Barnette says. "When someone has a baby in the NICU, even if they go home healthy, there's a profound impact on them and their family." The infant's health may be affected, and there's a financial aspect as well, Barnette says.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Infant mortality is like the canary in the coal mine -- when you have problems with access to care or poverty or general health of the mothers, infant mortality pops up as one issue easy to spot," Barnette says.

Barnette says since the issue is a complex one with many causes, no one has completely figured it out, but by getting the community involved, he hopes the project can begin to make a difference.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Dr. Alan Barnette
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Dr. Alan Barnette

"I think every parent at one time or another sleeps with their child, and while most don't have deaths, clearly the issue increases the odds," he says. "Where rates are so high, this is something we know we can do to reduce those numbers."

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares extend gains after China-dr...
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau business...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent Suggestions
Related
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy