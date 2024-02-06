All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessSeptember 7, 2021

New program promotes biofuel infrastructure

Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) has announced the Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program, also known as BIIP, to promote the distribution and use of biofuels in Missouri. Funds will be awarded through the program to fuel retailers, distributors, terminal companies and fleet operators that disperse or have plans to store or disperse ethanol fuel blends of E15 or higher or biodiesel blends of B6 or higher...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) has announced the Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program, also known as BIIP, to promote the distribution and use of biofuels in Missouri.

Funds will be awarded through the program to fuel retailers, distributors, terminal companies and fleet operators that disperse or have plans to store or disperse ethanol fuel blends of E15 or higher or biodiesel blends of B6 or higher.

Applications for the program are due by Oct. 29. Projects chosen for funding will be notified no later than Nov. 30, according to a MASBDA news release issued last week.

Up to $2 million will be awarded in grants through the program, with half appropriated to biodiesel projects and half to ethanol projects. Applicants must be a business that is constructing new equipment or is retrofitting existing equipment to handle biodiesel fuel, biodiesel blend fuel or ethanol blended gasoline in Missouri. Projects may include multiple locations in the state with the maximum award in each category (ethanol or biodiesel) to any single entity capped at 50% of eligible costs or $250,000, whichever is less.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funds may be used for, but are not limited to, costs associated with the construction, installation, upgrade or retrofit of:

  • Fuel pumps and related equipment.
  • Fuel storage tanks.
  • Tank system components.
  • Other infrastructure in Missouri designed to ensure the environmentally-safe availability of ethanol blends or biodiesel fuel.

More information about BIIP or the MASBDA is available at www.MASBDA.com.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 16
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic ...
BusinessNov. 16
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major ...
BusinessNov. 15
Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles as the 'Trump bump' ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
BusinessNov. 15
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
BusinessNov. 15
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
BusinessNov. 15
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
BusinessNov. 14
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
BusinessNov. 14
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
Crowley: The importance of family business
BusinessNov. 13
Crowley: The importance of family business
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
BusinessNov. 12
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 12
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy